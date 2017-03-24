Ian Martens Lethbridge Herald imartens@lethbridgeherald.com Lethbridge Hurricanes Tyler Wong took time from preparing for the beginning of this weekend’s Western Hockey League first-round playoff action to spend time Thursday with riders, volunteers and horses at the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association east of the city. The Canes captain spent time walking alongside 15-year-old Jenessa Fyfe —Read More »
J.W. Schnarr Lethbridge Herald jwschnarr@lethbridgeherald.com As many as 100 mostly small-breed dogs are currently being removed from a home in Lethbridge. Roland Lines, a spokesperson with the Alberta Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA), confirmed the animals are being removed from a home in Lethbridge with assistance from Lethbridge Animal Services. The ... Read More »4 hours ago
Dave Mabell Lethbridge Herald dmabell@lethbridgeherald.com The federal government’s plans to invest in skills training and Canada’s agri-food industry are being applauded by the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce. But the Liberal government must take steps to ensure our businesses can compete internationally despite turmoil in the U.S., says chamber president Harry Gross. “All levels of our ... Read More »14 hours ago
Stephanie Labbe Southern Alberta Newspapers – Vulcan An area woman has been working hard to help control the cat problem in Vulcan with her “Heaven Can Wait” organization. Kim Hessel, founder of Heaven Can Wait says there’s been a cat problem in Vulcan for as long as she’s been working in animal welfare. She says ... Read More »14 hours ago
Lethbridge Herald The U of L Women’s Hockey Alumni Foundation is hosting its 100 Dollar Dinner on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Coast Lethbridge Hotel & Conference Centre Grand Ball Room. On hand this year is key note speaker Sheldon Kennedy. An eight-year NHL veteran, Kennedy has won a Memorial Cup, World Junior Gold ... Read More »14 hours ago
Following are results from the Moonlight Run, held March 18. OVERALL 10 Kilometres Female 1. SNOWDEN, ADRIA, 42:02.82, LETHBRIDGE 2. SPENCER, EMILY 42:33.91, 04:15, LETHBRIDGE 3. LOO, RHONDA 42:45.91, 04:16, LAKE NEWELL RESORT 4. NELSON, KAILYN 43:03.80, 04:18, LETHBRIDGE 5. DEKENS, KENDRA 44:01.27, 04:24, LETHBRIDGE 6. KWOK, VANESSA 45:27.08, 04:32, LETHBRIDGE 7. MCKEE, KYRAN 45:32.46, ... Read More »14 hours ago
Dale Woodard Lethbridge Herald sports@lethbridgeherald.com With some career stats and a little hardware that has come with it, Brennan Menell has made the most of his first season with the Lethbridge Hurricanes. That solid campaign patrolling the Canes blue-line has now set the 19-year-old defenceman up for the second season for the first time in ... Read More »14 hours ago
New provincial budget provides numerous benefits for lethbridge Last week, the Alberta government announced the 2017 budget. It makes life better for Albertans in a tough economy. And it’s a good budget for Lethbridge. A major focus of Budget 2017 is continued investment in health care and education. You may have already heard about reduced ... Read More »14 hours ago
Implementing report’s recommendations can help change attitudes A new report on gender-based violence and sexual assault makes recommendations which, if put into action, could help make headway on reducing what is a serious problem in our society. The report, titled “Taking Action to End Violence Against Young Women and Girls in Canada,” was released Monday ... Read More »3 days ago
Maybe they reach sexual maturity very young in Scotland. What else could explain the fact that they are going to have another referendum on Scottish independence only three years after the last one? The Scottish referendum on independence in 2014 was supposed to be a once-in-a-generation event. That was the one thing that then-British Prime ... Read More »6 days ago
The results of a recent Lethbridge survey by the Citizen Society Research Lab indicate that the majority of church-goers agree with abortion. Even though we know that statistics can be manipulated, this should still be a call to action. It raises the question of what it means to be “pro-life.” Does it go beyond words ... Read More »2 days ago
Who are the people continually harping on “tax breaks?” Who benefits most from tax breaks? The loudmouths who have the time to promote tax breaks come mostly from corporate executives and their hirelings in think tanks. These hustlers and professional lobbyists promote individualism, the virtues of the old-fashioned cowboy philosophy. This is princely advice from ... Read More »2 days ago
Recent high school basketball games showed a number of blowouts – scores like 102-30, 82-27, 87-37 and 98-31. Many of us have been there, on the losing or winning teams. It happens! The truth is, it isn’t funny at all whether you are on the team or just watching. It is especially painful to watch ... Read More »3 days ago